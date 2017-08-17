The 8 Best Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Puma Smash Slip-On black/white Puma

Thanks to collaborations with the likes of Rihanna and The Weeknd and a steady stream of classic silhouettes and refreshing new concepts, Puma continues to be a major player in the athletic sneaker scene.

Classic looks such as the Basket and Clyde remain staples of the German brand’s arsenal, while new styles using the brand’s proprietary EvoKnit and Ignite technologies give fans a variety to choose from.

Some of Puma’s most popular styles are available discounted, allowing frugal shoppers a chance to get in on the brand’s best offerings at wallet-friendly prices. Shop our picks for the best Puma kicks on sale now below.

Puma Clyde Legacy Collection, $130 on sale for $89.99; puma.com

Puma BOG Limitless Low EvoKnit Puma

Puma BOG Limitless Low EvoKnit, $120 on sale for $94.99; puma.com

Puma Evolution Mostro Breathe Puma

Puma Evolution Mostro Breathe, $120 on sale for $84.99; puma.com

Puma BOG Limitless Hit EvoKnit Puma

Puma BOG Limitless Hi EvoKnit, $140 on sale for $99.99; puma.com

Puma G Vilas 2 Puma

Puma G Vilas 2, $70 on sale for $49.99; puma.com

Puma Smash Slip-On Puma

Puma Smash Slip-On, $60 on sale for $39.99; puma.com

Puma Basket Classic Badge Iced Puma

Puma Basket Classic Badge Iced, $75 on sale for $44.99; puma.com

Puma Suede Classic Citi Puma

Puma Suede Classic Citi, $70 on sale for $39.99; puma.com

