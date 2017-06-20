The 8 Best Alternatives to Sandals

Sandals aren’t for everyone.
Whether you’re a stubborn sneakerhead who’s reluctant to give up your kicks or you just aren’t a fan of the open-toe look, there are still ways to stay cool this summer without making the jump to full-on sandals.
Slip-on styles and breathable knitted shoes are smart picks when temperatures begin to heat up. For readers who want to avoid going fully bare, shop our picks below.
Vans Checkerboard Slip-On black/off-white, $50; vans.com
Nike Sock Dart Breathe “Lemon Cheffon,” $140; nike.com
Sperry 7 Seas black/white, $59.95; nordstrom.com
Reebok ZPrint Run Ultraknit “Cloud Gray/Asteroid Dust,” $79.99; reebok.com
Adidas EQT Racing 91 “White/Turbo,”
$99.99 on sale for $48.99; finishline.com
Ecco Transit “Dark Shadow/Quarry,” $150; ecco.com
Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit black/white, $130; nike.com
Comme des Garçons x Nike Air VaporMax, $335; barneys.com
Want more?
6 Classic Shoes That Are Perfect for Summer
The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes
9 Sneakers for Father’s Day Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear
Kanye West Spotted Wearing Comme des Garçons and Yeezy Sneakers You Can’t Buy