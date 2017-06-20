The 8 Best Alternatives to Sandals

Adidas EQT Racing 91 OG End

Sandals aren’t for everyone.

Whether you’re a stubborn sneakerhead who’s reluctant to give up your kicks or you just aren’t a fan of the open-toe look, there are still ways to stay cool this summer without making the jump to full-on sandals.

Slip-on styles and breathable knitted shoes are smart picks when temperatures begin to heat up. For readers who want to avoid going fully bare, shop our picks below.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Vans

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On black/off-white, $50; vans.com

Nike Sock Dart Breathe Nike

Nike Sock Dart Breathe “Lemon Cheffon,” $140; nike.com

Sperry 7 Seas Nordstrom

Sperry 7 Seas black/white, $59.95; nordstrom.com

Reebok ZPrint Run Ultraknit Reebok

Reebok ZPrint Run Ultraknit “Cloud Gray/Asteroid Dust,” $79.99; reebok.com

Adidas EQT Racing 91 Adidas

Adidas EQT Racing 91 “White/Turbo,” $99.99 on sale for $48.99; finishline.com

Ecco Transit Ecco

Ecco Transit “Dark Shadow/Quarry,” $150; ecco.com

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit Nike

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit black/white, $130; nike.com

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air VaporMax Nike

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air VaporMax, $335; barneys.com

