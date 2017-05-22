Nike Is Releasing New Special Field Air Force 1 Styles Soon, but There’s a Catch

Nike SF-AF1 Mid "Ivory Neutral/Olive" Foot Locker

One of Nike Sportswear’s biggest fall/winter hits is coming back soon with a slight twist.

The Special Field Air Force 1 (SF-AF1) is returning with the same rugged military inspiration in a new silhouette. Instead of the high-top cut seen on the original, the sneaker is set to undergo a mid-top makeover.

Aside from the height, the differences are minimal. These SF-AF1 Mid styles feature new rear zipper closures, while some colorways include oversized Nike branding on their ballistic nylon heels.

Nike SF-AF1 Mid “Mushroom/Light Bone” Foot Locker

The metal eyelets, extended heel tab, buckle strap and gusseted tongue seen on the original SF-AF1 will all be present on the mid-top version. As will a variety of colors — the sneaker is confirmed to drop soon in all seven styles seen here.

The SF-AF1 debuted in late 2016. The model was created by Nike Sportswear footwear designer Ben Kirschner and combines the look of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 retro sneaker with cues from the brand’s rugged SFB field boots.

High-top variations retailed at $180; however, a price for the SF-AF1 Mid has not been confirmed.

Nike SF-AF1 Mid “Ivory/Dark Red” Foot Locker

Nike SF-AF1 Mid “Dark Gray” Foot Locker

Nike SF-AF1 “Mid Black/Gum” Foot Locker

Nike SF-AF1 Mid “White/White” Foot Locker

