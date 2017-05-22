Nike Is Releasing New Special Field Air Force 1 Styles Soon, but There’s a Catch

One of Nike Sportswear’s biggest fall/winter hits is coming back soon with a slight twist.
The Special Field Air Force 1 (SF-AF1) is returning with the same rugged military inspiration in a new silhouette. Instead of the high-top cut seen on the original, the sneaker is set to undergo a mid-top makeover.
Aside from the height, the differences are minimal. These SF-AF1 Mid styles feature new rear zipper closures, while some colorways include oversized Nike branding on their ballistic nylon heels.
The metal eyelets, extended heel tab, buckle strap and gusseted tongue seen on the original SF-AF1 will all be present on the mid-top version. As will a variety of colors — the sneaker is confirmed to drop soon in all seven styles seen here.
The SF-AF1 debuted in late 2016. The model was created by Nike Sportswear footwear designer Ben Kirschner and combines the look of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 retro sneaker with cues from the brand’s rugged SFB field boots.
High-top variations retailed at $180; however, a price for the SF-AF1 Mid has not been confirmed.
