7 Sneakers That Can Take a Serious Beating at Music Festivals

Music festival season is reaching its apex, with several upcoming events on the way to cap off summer with a bang.

Whether you’re swinging through Chicago for Lollapalooza and Pitchfork, trekking through Louisville for Forecastle or trying to catch Frank Ocean wherever he decides to show up, you’ll need the right pair of shoes to get you through the long haul.

The last thing you want to do is ruin a precious pair of sneakers, so consider one of our choices below to make the most out of your festival experience and spend less time worrying about your kicks.

These premium leather Italian-made kicks might not look like a festival-ready shoe at first glance, but their simple materials allow for easy cleaning — rinse them off and get right back to partying. Mr Porter

Common Projects Achilles Low, $410; mrporter.com

Yes, these sneakers are made of mostly suede, but the dark, earthy color tone is able to act as a camouflage against dirt and debris. On top of that, the wallet-friendly price means you won’t have to worry about scuffing up a pricey pair. Puma

Puma Suede Classic, $70 on sale for $39.99; puma.com

The GoreTex-equipped Adidas Terrex Agravic is built with easy-to-clean synthetic materials and features the brand’s fan-favorite Boost cushioning for all-day comfort while you’re on your feet. Back Country

Adidas Terrex Agravic GTX, $164.95; backcountry.com

With a dark color palette that blends a brown “Chutney” shade with black accents, the retro Air Jordan 13 Low will hide wear well as you stomp through muddied festival fields. Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney,” $175; nike.com

You won’t have to worry about messing up Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s Super Star sneakers because these scuffed up kicks come pre-distressed right out of the box. Matchesfashion

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Leather, $515; matchesfashion.com

Although it’s not the most breathable choice on the list, the Air Presto Mid Utility can withstand nearly anything that comes its way thanks to a DWR (durable water-repellant) finish and sticky rubber outsole. Nike

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility, $140 on sale for $98; jimmyjazz.com

Converse ’s iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 isn’t the most durable sneaker of the bunch, but it’s easy to clean and comes in an off-white “Parchment” shade, so you can focus on the music instead of your pristine white shoes. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 High, $75; converse.com

