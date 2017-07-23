7 Sneakers That Look Like Yeezys — but Are Way Cheaper

You don’t have to spend a small fortune to get the Yeezy look this summer.
Whether you’re seeking an alternative to the moccasin-meets-runner look of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 or prefer the retro style of the rapper-designer’s Powerphase model, you’ll find affordable ways to get the looks in similar colors for less here.
For more on West’s ongoing Adidas collaboration, visit FN’s guide to every Yeezy Boost released so far.
Adidas AlphaBounce “Clear Brown/Light Brown/White,” $129.99; eastbay.com
Adidas Pure Boost “Night Cargo/Black,” $165; ebay.com
Reebok Workout Plus “White/Royal,” $80; reebok.com
Nike Flyknit Racer “Pure Platinum/White/Neutral Olive/Cool Gray,” $150; nike.com
Adidas Pure Boost DPR “Trace Khaki/Talc/Black,” $150; finishline.com
Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 “Midnight Fog/Cobblestone/Port Wine,” $110; nike.com
Adidas Tubular Shadow “Footwear White/Core Black,” €99.95; overkillshop.com
