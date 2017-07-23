7 Sneakers That Look Like Yeezys — but Are Way Cheaper

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Powerphase sneakers Instagram: @alitaleb22

You don’t have to spend a small fortune to get the Yeezy look this summer.

Whether you’re seeking an alternative to the moccasin-meets-runner look of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 or prefer the retro style of the rapper-designer’s Powerphase model, you’ll find affordable ways to get the looks in similar colors for less here.

For more on West’s ongoing Adidas collaboration, visit FN’s guide to every Yeezy Boost released so far.

Adidas AlphaBounce Adidas

Adidas AlphaBounce “Clear Brown/Light Brown/White,” $129.99; eastbay.com

Adidas Pure Boost Adidas

Adidas Pure Boost “Night Cargo/Black,” $165; ebay.com

Reebok Workout Plus Reebok

Reebok Workout Plus “White/Royal,” $80; reebok.com

Nike Flyknit Racer Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Pure Platinum/White/Neutral Olive/Cool Gray,” $150; nike.com

Adidas Pure Boost DPR Adidas

Adidas Pure Boost DPR “Trace Khaki/Talc/Black,” $150; finishline.com

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Nike

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 “Midnight Fog/Cobblestone/Port Wine,” $110; nike.com

Adidas Tubular Shadow Adidas

Adidas Tubular Shadow “Footwear White/Core Black,” €99.95; overkillshop.com

