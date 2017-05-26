7 Classy Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank

Red Wing for J. Crew Beckman Boots J. Crew

Dressy shoes can be expensive, but with smart online shopping, you can take advantage of deals and affordable footwear you may have overlooked on the store shelves.

Below, you’ll find choices that include styles ranging from derby shoes to work boots with prices that will leave your feet and your wallet satisfied.

J. Crew x Red Wing Beckman Boots J. Crew

J. Crew x Red Wing Beckman Boots in “Bomber Brown,” $350; jcrew.com

Clarks Unelott Mid Clarks

Clarks Unelott Mid in burgundy leather, $180; clarksusa.com

Barneys Suede Chukka Barneys

Barneys Suede Chukka, $275 on sale for $129; barneyswarehouse.com

Cole Haan Jefferson Grand Plain Toe Derby Cole Haan

Cole Haan Jefferson Grand Plain Toe Derby in “British Tan,” $280 on sale for $129.50; nordstrom.com

Rockport Jaxson Wingtip Rockport

Rockport Jaxson Wingtip in black, $150; rockport.com

Ecco Kenton Plain Toe Tie Ecco

Ecco Kenton Plain Toe Tie in “Moonless,” $200; ecco.com

Born Hemlock in “Castagno Distressed,” $110 on sale for $99; bornshoes.com

