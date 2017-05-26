7 Classy Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank

Dressy shoes can be expensive, but with smart online shopping, you can take advantage of deals and affordable footwear you may have overlooked on the store shelves.
Below, you’ll find choices that include styles ranging from derby shoes to work boots with prices that will leave your feet and your wallet satisfied.
J. Crew x Red Wing Beckman Boots in “Bomber Brown,” $350; jcrew.com
Clarks Unelott Mid in burgundy leather, $180; clarksusa.com
Barneys Suede Chukka,
$275 on sale for $129; barneyswarehouse.com
Cole Haan Jefferson Grand Plain Toe Derby in “British Tan,”
$280 on sale for $129.50; nordstrom.com
Rockport Jaxson Wingtip in black, $150; rockport.com
Ecco Kenton Plain Toe Tie in “Moonless,” $200; ecco.com
Born Hemlock in “Castagno Distressed,”
$110 on sale for $99; bornshoes.com
Want more?
The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes
The 6 Best Boots That You Can Still Wear This Summer
Drake’s Limited-Edition October’s Very Own x Clarks Desert Boots Come Out May 26
Albert Einstein, Amelia Earhart and Mark Twain Are on the Ceiling at Cole Haan’s Relaunched L.A. Flagship
The Rockport Group’s New Headquarters Includes a Barbecue Pit