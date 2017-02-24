The 7 Best Training Shoes for the Gym

The Nike Free Train Versatility.
Now that FN has brought you up to speed on
the best weightlifting shoes, today we’re looking at a broader range of training shoes equipped for a variety of tasks in the gym.
No matter what your workout of choice is, these are the shoes you should be choosing from when it comes time to invest in a new pair of trainers.
Nike Zoom Train Complete is equipped with visible Zoom Air cushioning in the heel for responsiveness during landings, while a dual-density foam midsole delivers stability suitable for heavy lifting. Nike
Nike Zoom Train Complete, $84.97; nike.com
With a look reminiscent of Rihanna’s popular Fenty Trainers, the
Puma Ignite Limitless features a supportive midfoot cage and Ignite foam midsole. Puma
Puma Ignite Limitless, $120; puma.com
The J.J. Watt-endorsed
Reebok JJ I is reinforced with support pillars in its midsole to prevent the foam cushioning from bottoming out, allowing it to withstand heavy weight with ease. Reebok
Reebok JJ I, $99.99; reebok.com
While many people associate Air Jordans with basketball shoes, the brand’s trainer offerings are also worth considering if you’re looking for a pair that is as stylish as it is functional.
Air Jordan 1 Trainer Low, $125; nike.com
Adidas CrazyTrain Bounce is cushioned with the brand’s Bounce midsole, which is firmer than Boost but still provides long-lasting comfort. Adidas
Adidas CrazyTrain Bounce, $90; adidas.com
If flexibility is what you’re after, the Nike Free Train Versatility has a natural motion midsole and stretchy upper for an unrestrained feel without sacrificing support.
Nike Free Train Versatility, $90; nike.com
CrossFit Nano is worn by some of the sport’s top athletes, so you know it’ll be able to handle whatever WODs come its way. Reebok
Reebok CrossFit Nano 7, $130; finishline.com
