The 7 Best Training Shoes for the Gym

The Nike Free Train Versatility. Nike

Now that FN has brought you up to speed on the best weightlifting shoes, today we’re looking at a broader range of training shoes equipped for a variety of tasks in the gym.

No matter what your workout of choice is, these are the shoes you should be choosing from when it comes time to invest in a new pair of trainers.

The Nike Zoom Train Complete is equipped with visible Zoom Air cushioning in the heel for responsiveness during landings, while a dual-density foam midsole delivers stability suitable for heavy lifting. Nike

Nike Zoom Train Complete, $84.97; nike.com

With a look reminiscent of Rihanna’s popular Fenty Trainers, the Puma Ignite Limitless features a supportive midfoot cage and Ignite foam midsole. Puma

Puma Ignite Limitless, $120; puma.com

The J.J. Watt-endorsed Reebok JJ I is reinforced with support pillars in its midsole to prevent the foam cushioning from bottoming out, allowing it to withstand heavy weight with ease. Reebok

Reebok JJ I, $99.99; reebok.com

While many people associate Air Jordans with basketball shoes, the brand’s trainer offerings are also worth considering if you’re looking for a pair that is as stylish as it is functional. Nike

Air Jordan 1 Trainer Low, $125; nike.com

The Adidas CrazyTrain Bounce is cushioned with the brand’s Bounce midsole, which is firmer than Boost but still provides long-lasting comfort. Adidas

Adidas CrazyTrain Bounce, $90; adidas.com

If flexibility is what you’re after, the Nike Free Train Versatility has a natural motion midsole and stretchy upper for an unrestrained feel without sacrificing support. Nike

Nike Free Train Versatility, $90; nike.com

Reebok’s latest CrossFit Nano is worn by some of the sport’s top athletes, so you know it’ll be able to handle whatever WODs come its way. Reebok

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7, $130; finishline.com