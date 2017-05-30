The 7 Best Sneakers Under $150

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck
Comme des Garçons' Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox collaboration.
Nordstrom

Adding a new pair of sneakers to your summer wardrobe shouldn’t mean spending an arm and a leg.

For under $150, you can shop styles including collabs on classic kicks and modern sneakers that use popular technologies such as knitted uppers.

Below, you’ll find limited-edition Adidas Boost shoes, Puma’s latest runner silhouette, Comme des Garçons’ always on-trend Converse Chuck Taylors, deconstructed Air Jordan retros, camouflage New Balance sneakers and more.

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low Nordstrom

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low in black canvas, $120; nordstrom.com

Air Jordan 1 Decon Air Jordan 1 Decon Nike

Air Jordan 1 Decon “Ice Blue/Vachetta Tan,” $100; nike.com

Adidas Iniki Runner Adidas Iniki Runner Adidas

Adidas Iniki Runner “Pride of the ’70s,” $120; farfetch.com

New Balance 574 New Balance 574 Camo New Balance

New Balance 574 Camo “Covert Green/Toasted Coconut,” $79.99; newbalance.com

Reebok Classic Reebok Classic Leather Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather, $74.99; reebok.com

Puma Tsugi Puma Tsugi Puma

Puma Tsugi, $100; puma.com

Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra Nike

Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra “Metallic Silver/Black/White/Desert Red,” $140; nike.com

