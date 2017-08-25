The 7 Best Sneakers That Look Even Better With Wear

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Stadium Goods

It’s hard to beat a brand new crisp pair of kicks, but one thing that’s arguably just as good are sneakers that become even better with age and wear.

Sparkling new shoes are nice don’t last forever, so what you really want is a pair that you can break in comfortably and develop more and more character over time.

Whether it’s an affordable canvas style that can easily be replaced or a pair of premium leather shoes built for the long haul, there are a few different ways to approach shopping for better-with-wear kicks.

Take a look at our picks below.

New Balance 998 Made in USA Bringback, $179.99; newbalance.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Red,” $160 on sale for $94.97; nike.com

Common Projects Achilles Low Leather Black, $411; needsupply.com

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas,” from $245; stadiumgoods.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High, $55; converse.com

Vans Old Skool, $59.95; nordstrom.com

Adidas Stan Smith, $74.95 on sale for $60; nordstrom.com

