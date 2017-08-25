The 7 Best Sneakers That Look Even Better With Wear

It’s hard to beat a brand new crisp pair of kicks, but one thing that’s arguably just as good are sneakers that become even better with age and wear.
Sparkling new shoes are nice don’t last forever, so what you really want is a pair that you can break in comfortably and develop more and more character over time.
Whether it’s an affordable canvas style that can easily be replaced or a pair of premium leather shoes built for the long haul, there are a few different ways to approach shopping for better-with-wear kicks.
Take a look at our picks below.
New Balance 998 Made in USA Bringback, $179.99; newbalance.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Red,”
$160 on sale for $94.97; nike.com
Common Projects Achilles Low Leather Black, $411; needsupply.com
Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas,” from $245; stadiumgoods.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High, $55; converse.com
Vans Old Skool, $59.95; nordstrom.com
Adidas Stan Smith,
$74.95 on sale for $60; nordstrom.com
