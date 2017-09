Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot Wolverine

Winter weather can do a number on your favorite shoes, turning your hard-earned footwear investments into ragged relics. But with a discerning eye, you can pick up a pair of shoes that will last through the imminent season shift and many more to come.

For guys who like to keep it classic, the good news is that you don’t necessarily have to give up your go-to styles to suit up for winter weather. Staples such as the cap toe, Chelsea boot and chukka are available in winter-ready variations.

Shop our picks below.

Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot Original Wolverine

Clarks Rushway Mid GTX Clarks

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Waterproof Boot Quilted Leather Converse

Danner Mountain 600 Low Danner

Cole Haan Dumont Grand Waterproof Chelsea Boot Cole Haan

Rockport Essential Details II Waterproof Cap Toe Zappos

Sorel Madison Chukka Waterproof Zappos

