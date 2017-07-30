The 7 Best Men’s Shoes on Sale Right Now

Shopping for stylish shoes and sneakers doesn’t have to mean spending your whole paycheck.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a style that can be dressed up or just want an on-trend athletic sneaker, there are options abound.
Brands including Adidas, Clarks, Maison Margiela and Vans have men’s styles at slashed prices — some are nearly 60 percent off.
There’s no telling how long these will last, so shop our picks below while you have the chance.
Hender Scheme Manual Industrial Products 01 vegetable-tanned leather,
$1,105 on sale for $489; barneyswarehouse.com
Vans Sk8 Hi black,
$84.95 on sale for $55.90; nordstrom.com
New Balance 1300 gray,
$199.95 on sale for $99.99; saksoff5th.com
Maison Margiela Replica Low Top olive/brown,
$570 on sale for $399 plus an extra 30 percent off; barneys.com
Clarks Desert Boot fudge suede,
$140 on sale for $99.99; clarksusa.com
Adidas Stan Smith Primeknit white/black,
$109.95 on sale for $81.90; nordstrom.com
Filling Pieces Perforated Suede Ghost blue,
$245 on sale for $169; barneys.com
Want more?
The 6 Best Laceless Sneakers You Can Buy Now
7 Sneakers That Look Like Yeezys — But Are Way Cheaper
The 10 Best Men’s Sandals and Slides Out Now