The 7 Best Basketball Shoes You’ll Want to Wear Off the Court, Too

Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Nike

On the streets, basketball footwear has largely been replaced by modern and retro-infused runners and stylish trainer options. This can be attributed to shifting trends both within the industry and in street style, but don’t get it confused: there are still plenty of great b-ball designs out there.

If you’re looking for a pair that you’ll be able to get serious mileage out of this fall/winter, consider a pair that’s versatile enough to be a go-to choice off the court, too. This includes lifestyle-friendly colors, cuts and materials that will pair just as well with trousers as they will your team’s uniform.

Shop our picks below.

Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit “Pail Gray/Sail/String” Nike

Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit “Pail Gray/Sail/String,” $160; nike.com

Nike Kobe A.D. Mid “Rise” Nike

Nike Kobe A.D. Mid “Rise,” $150; nike.com

Adidas Harden LS Primeknit “Running White/Clear Gray” Adidas

Adidas Harden LS Primeknit “Running White/Clear Gray,” $159.99; footlocker.com

Nike LeBron Soldier XI “Dark Gray/Circuit Orange” Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier XI “Dark Gray/Circuit Orange,” $140; nike.com

Jordan B Fly “River Rock/Dark Stucco/Gum Yellow” Nike

Jordan B Fly “River Rock/Dark Stucco/Gum Yellow,” $110; nike.com

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light,” $120; nike.com

Adidas ADO Crazy Explosive Slam Jam Socialism

Adidas ADO Crazy Explosive, €200 on sale for €140; slamjamsocialism.com

Want more?

LaVar Ball Says He’s Going to Make His Own $1,500 Big Baller Brand Sneakers

The Michigan Wolverines Have Exclusive Air Jordan 32 Shoes You Can’t Buy

This Fan-Favorite Air Jordan Retro Sneaker Could Be Rereleasing Summer ’18