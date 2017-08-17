The 7 Best Athletic Style Sneakers From High End Fashion Brands

The athletic-inspired sneaker invasion into fashion houses and runways is far from a new trend, but it’s still going stronger than ever.
Styles such as Balenciaga’s popular Speed Knit and upcoming Race Runner, Golden Goose’s basketball and tennis-inspired looks and Valentino’s camouflage-covered runners remain some of the best sellers at luxury retailers.
If you’re looking for ways to take on the athleisure look while maintaining a touch of sophistication, these sneakers will get the job done.
Valentino Garavani Camouflage Rockrunner, $795; barneys.com
Givenchy Runner Active, $650; barneys.com
Balenciaga Speed Knit, $595; barneys.com
Maison Margiela Painted Knit Sneakers, $595; barneys.com
Christian Louboutin Aurelien Flat, $995; barneys.com
Tod’s Perforated Leather Sneakers, $675; barneys.com
Golden Goose Superstar Suede, $495; barneys.com
