The 7 Best Athletic Style Sneakers From High End Fashion Brands

The athletic-inspired sneaker invasion into fashion houses and runways is far from a new trend, but it’s still going stronger than ever.

Styles such as Balenciaga’s popular Speed Knit and upcoming Race Runner, Golden Goose’s basketball and tennis-inspired looks and Valentino’s camouflage-covered runners remain some of the best sellers at luxury retailers.

If you’re looking for ways to take on the athleisure look while maintaining a touch of sophistication, these sneakers will get the job done.

Valentino Garavani Camouflage Rockrunner Barneys

Valentino Garavani Camouflage Rockrunner, $795; barneys.com

Givenchy Runner Active Barneys

Givenchy Runner Active, $650; barneys.com

Balenciaga Speed Knit Barneys

Balenciaga Speed Knit, $595; barneys.com

Maison Margiela Painted Knit Sneakers, $595; barneys.com

Christian Louboutin Aurelien Flat Barneys

Christian Louboutin Aurelien Flat, $995; barneys.com

Tod’s Perforated Leather Sneakers Barneys

Tod’s Perforated Leather Sneakers, $675; barneys.com

Golden Goose Superstar Suede Barneys

Golden Goose Superstar Suede, $495; barneys.com

