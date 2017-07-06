Adidas Is Releasing 6 NMDs With New Patterns for Men and Women on July 13

Adidas NMD R2 PK "Footwear White/Core Black" Adidas

Fans of the Adidas NMD have plenty to look forward to next week.

Multiple variations of the popular sneaker are set for a July 13 drop, including the shoe’s NMD R2, NMD R2 Primeknit, and NMD CS2 (City Sock) iterations.

While each model varies in their construction and looks, the common thread is the NMD’s signature design cues such as full-length Boost cushioning, multilingual branding and eye-catching knitted patterns.

Adidas NMD R2 PK “Footwear White/Core Black” ($170) Adidas

The Primeknit-equipped NMD R2 PK will launch in a women’s “Wonder Pink” makeup and a men’s “Footwear White/Core Black” color for $170 each. While the standard NMD R2 ($130) offered in this group features a circular knit upper, this more expensive version uses the brand’s more advanced Primeknit technology.

Adidas NMD R2 PK “Wonder Pink” (Women’s) Adidas

Also featured in this drop is the return of the NMD CS2. Also known as the City Sock, this sneaker features a Primeknit upper that wraps the foot for a fit that is both secure and stylish. The Japanese-inspired design will drop in a men’s “Core Black/Future” makeup and a women’s “Core Black/Wonder Pink.” Both styles retail for $180.

Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black/Future” ($180)

This drop is set to go down July 13 on adidas.com/nmd and select Adidas Originals retailers. Get better acquainted with a closer look at product imagery for all six styles along with lifestyle shots below.

An on-foot look at the Adidas NMD R2 PK “Wonder Pink.” Adidas

An on-foot look at the Adidas NMD R2 PK “Footwear White/Core Black.” Adidas

Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black/Future”

Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black/Wonder Pink” ($180)

Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black/Wonder Pink” (Women’s)

An on-foot look at the Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black.” Adidas

An on-foot look at the women’s Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black.” Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 “Gray/Future” ($130) Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 “Gray/Future” Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 “Footwear White/Gray” Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 “Footwear White/Gray” ($130) Adidas

An on-foot look at the Adidas NMD R2 “Gray/Future.” Adidas

An on-foot look at the Adidas NMD R2 “Footwear White/Gray.” Adidas

