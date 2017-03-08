The 6 Best Women’s Sneakers Out Now

The velvet Rihanna Fenty x Puma Creeper. Nordstrom

In celebration of International Women’s Day, FN has curated a roundup of the best women’s sneakers available now.

Whether you’re searching for a fashionable take on a classic style or a modern technical look, the options are aplenty. Shop the best of the best below.

Embellished Gucci sneakers are having a moment right now, and this bedazzled women’s look is a perfect way to get in on the trend. Luisaviaroma

Gucci New Ace Stars leather sneakers, $620; luisaviaroma.com

Stella McCartney ’s unique vision of the Adidas Ultra Boost features this “Fashion Pack” colorway with black Boost cushioning and white knit accents at the heel and toe. Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney x Adidas Ultra Boost “Fashion Pack,” $250; stellamccartney.com

The Stan Smith has seen countless makeovers in recent years, yet Adidas keeps finding new ways to make the ’70s sneakers stand out — such as this “Cutout” version. Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Cutout, $117; footshop.eu

Rihanna ’s Fenty Puma collaborations have already won over many fans, but if for some reason you’re still not convinced, these velvet Creepers are a great place to start. Nordstrom

Rihanna Fenty x Puma Creeper Velvet, $149.95; nordstrom.com

This black and metallic gold “Precious Metals” colorway of the classic Nike Air Max 90 features material upgrades including a breathable Flyknit upper and a Lunarlon midsole. Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit “Precious Metals,” $200; nike.com

Nike created this pristine “Goddess” Flyknit Racer to celebrate International Women’s Day. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess,” $150; nike.com

