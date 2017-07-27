The 6 Best Laceless Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Y-3 Ryo High
Y-3
Adidas announced today that its fan-favorite Ultra Boost sneaker would soon receive a laceless makeover. The revamped shoes drop Aug. 1 in Europe and Sept. 1 in the U.S., but you don’t have to wait until then to pick up a great pair of kicks without laces.
Put your shoelaces on the shelf and try one of our picks below.
Raf Simons’ premium take on the classic Adidas Stan Smith ditches its laces for statement-making Velcro straps.
Zappos
Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith Velcro, $415; zappos.com
If futuristic looks aren’t your thing but you still want to avoid the hassle of laces, you can’t go wrong with the iconic
Vans Slip-On, especially in this checkerboard pattern. Sneakersff.com
Vans Slip-On Checkerboard, $50; vans.com
Designed by Acronym’s Errolson Hugh, the
Nike ACG KMTR 07 is designed for urban commuters and equipped with everything you need to tackle for wet weather. Nike
Nike ACG KMTR 07, $150; nike.com
If you’re looking to push the avant-garde boundaries as far as possible, it’ll be hard to top the
Y-3 Ryo High. Y-3
Y-3 Ryo High, $350; saksfifthavenue.com
Truly ahead of its time, the
Puma Disc Blaze was originally released in 1993 and remains one of the brand’s most popular retro models among enthusiasts. Zappos
Puma Disc Blaze Marine FM, $120; zappos.com
Adidas’ ClimaCool 1 already has a breezy, ventilated design, and this laceless version makes the 2000s-era retro more casual than ever.
Adidas
Adidas ClimaCool 1 Laceless, $120 on sale for $99.99; urbanoutfitters.com
Want more?
7 Sneakers That Look Like Yeezys — But Are Way Cheaper
The 10 Best Men’s Sandals and Slides Out Now
The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks — Sign up for the FN Newsletter —