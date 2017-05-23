The 6 Best Boots That You Can Still Wear This Summer

Clarks Desert Boot
Clarks

The impending summer heat doesn’t mean you need to completely ditch your boots for sandals and sneakers.

Some of the top footwear brands offer boots in a range of silhouettes that are built with breathable materials, ample ventilation, and other summer-friendly features.

Best of all, due to the switch in seasons, several of these styles are available on sale at discounted prices. But don’t wait — they won’t last for long.

Shop our picks below.

Nike SFB Jungle Nike’s SFB Jungle boot has become a street style staple, and its breathable canvas upper combined with a ventilated drop-in midsole makes for an ideal choice for rainy summer days. Nike

Nike SFB Jungle “British Khaki,” $180 on sale for $119.97; nike.com

Rockport Urban Retreat Chelsea Rockport’s Urban Retreat Chelsea has the look of a Chelsea boot with the ruggedness of a work boot. Rockport

Rockport Urban Retreat Chelsea, $150 on sale for $99.99; rockport.com

Tretorn Gill The Tretorn Gill features a rubberized construction for wet weather use, but also has enough breathability at the rear panel to be worn during the summer season. Tretorn

Tretorn Gill “Night,” $120 on sale for $108; tretorn.com

Clarks Desert Boot The Clarks Desert Boot is a menswear staple, and for good reason. The simple, crepe-soled shoes can be worn with literally anything in your closet, and despite their leather uppers, they’re not unbearable to wear during the summer. Clarks

Clarks Desert Boot “Beeswax,” $130; clarksusa.com

Timberland Killington Chukka With its mesh tongue and toe, the Timberland Killington Chukka provides plenty of breathability in warm weather. Timberland

Timberland Killington Chukka, $125; timberland.com

Adidas Terrex Swift R Mid GTX If you’re looking for a pair of boots that can function just as well on the city streets as it can the trails, the Goretex-equipped Adidas Terrex Swift R Mid has everything you need to get the job done without breaking (much of) a sweat. Adidas

Adidas Terrex Swift R Mid GTX, $120; zappos.com

