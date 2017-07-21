The 6 Best Basketball Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Air Jordan XXXI "Black/White/Anthracite" Nike

The NBA Summer League isn’t the only reason for hoops fans to be excited this offseason. Although the game’s biggest names aren’t currently in action, now’s the perfect time to get the sneakers they wear for under retail.

Ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season, signature styles from top players such as LeBron James and James Harden and former greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are discounted — and that’s only the beginning.

Shop the six best basketball sneakers on sale right now below and check back soon to preview the latest styles dropping fall ’17.

Adidas Harden Vol 1 Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol 1, $140 on sale for $105; jimmyjazz.com

Nike Kobe AD Nike

Nike Kobe AD, $159.99 on sale for $124.99; footlocker.com

Air Jordan XXXI, $185 on sale for $146.99; jimmyjazz.com

Nike LeBron 14 Nike

Nike LeBron 14, $174.99 on sale for $139.99; eastbay.com

Adidas Crazy Explosive Shoebacca

Adidas Crazy Explosive, $150 on sale for $89.95; shoebacca.com

Nike HyperRev 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike HyperRev 2017, $110 on sale for $59.98; finishline.com

