The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now

No matter where you go, it’s hard to escape the Vans Old Skool.

The sneaker, which originally debuted as a skateboarding shoe in 1977, has become synonymous with street style. Celebrities, social media influencers and everyday people can’t get enough of the simplistic canvas kicks. But what if you want to stand out from the pack with a similar but different look?

There are a number of sneakers that can compare to the Old Skool’s affordability, simplicity, and easy to wear looks. Whether it’s a similar style from Vans or the on-trend Adidas Gazelle and Converse One Star, the options are aplenty.

Shop FN’s picks for the best Old Skool alternatives out now below.

Adidas Gazelle Zappos

Adidas Gazelle, $80; zappos.com

Vans UltraRange Pro Zappos

Vans UltraRange Pro, $90; zappos.com

Vans Era Zappos

Vans Era, $50; zappos.com

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Nike

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski, $85; nike.com

Etnies Marana Michelin Etnies

Etnies Marana Michelin, $74.99; etnies.com

Converse Cons One Star Pro Low Converse

Converse Cons One Star Pro Low, $85; nike.com

