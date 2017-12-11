The 5 Sneakers You Didn’t Know You Wanted for Christmas

If you’re shopping for a sneaker fanatic for Christmas, chances are he or she has a wish list of styles that other aficionados are also looking for. But today’s biggest athletic brands including Nike, Adidas and others have under-the-radar kicks that the collector in your life might also desire.

Here are five suggestions of low-key hot models to buy for a sneakerhead during the holiday season:

1. Nike PG1

The Swoosh has a loaded roster of sponsored basketball stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But the baller with the signature shoe at the lowest price point for Nike is Paul George. His PG1 style comes with technology and looks at a reasonable price, adding up to a must-have for the basketball sneaker fan.

2. Adidas Originals EQT Cushion ADV

This style arrived just in time for the holidays. A new release from Adidas Originals, this look will appeal to the retro enthusiast, even though it’s not as popular as the brand’s Stan Smith or Superstar styles.

3. New Balance 247 Luxe

For the sneaker fan who prefers a classier look, the 247 Luxe boasts a leather upper paired with a synthetic nubuck stretch bootie.

4. Under Armour UA Drive 4

Stephen Curry’s signature franchise with Under Armour is the brand’s most popular basketball sneaker, but the label also offers great models not affiliated with a single player. The UA Drive 4 is one of them.

5. Saucony Kinvara 8

Saucony has several styles sure to impress the runner in your life. But the Kinvara is a shoe that packs technology and performance and delivers it at a reasonable price point.