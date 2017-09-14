The 5 Must-Have Sneakers for Fall/Winter ’17

Fall is just a little over a week away, which means now is a perfect time to start putting together your seasonal sneaker lineup.
The good news is that we’ve done the legwork for you, narrowing down your shopping to five of the best choices currently available. You won’t have to deal with any limited-edition lineups or raffles here — just comfortable, easy to wear kicks that you can buy in a click.
The Adidas Ultra Boost is prepped for the fall/winter season thanks to this All Terrain take on the popular running shoe. All of the sneaker’s original hallmarks remain intact, including Boost cushioning and a a Primeknit upper.
With fall in the air, it’s time to put your Old Skools on the shelf and look to another timeless Vans sneaker, the Sk8-Hi. When the weather takes an unexpected turn for the worse, the Sk8-Hi’s higher cut will keep your feet warmer and dryer than low-tops.Zappos
As Nike celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97, it’s launched a number of limited-edition and premium styles of the ahead of its time runner. Select sizes in this easy-to-wear look are still available now.
Chances are, you already have a pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars somewhere in your closet, so why not switch it up this season with the equally versatile One Star? This mid-top suede iteration is ideally suited for fall.