5 Golf Shoes to Watch for at The Masters

2017’s The Masters Tournament has officially teed off from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. With action lasting through Sunday, the game’s top players are vying for a $10,000,000 purse as well as the chance to make history and take home one of golf’s most storied championships.
But the annual tournament isn’t only a showcase of the world’s best golfers. It also presents a valuable opportunity for footwear brands to take center stage and show off their latest and greatest models. Top athletic brands including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma will be represented heavily on the green, as will golf-specific labels such as FootJoy.
Nike Lunar Control Vapor, $175; nike.com
Under Armour Spieth One, $199.99; underarmour.com
Puma TitanTour Ignite, $200; puma.com
Adidas Tour360 Boost, $200; adidasgolf.com
FootJoy MyJoys Icon Shield Tip, $285; golfgalaxy.com
