5 Golf Shoes to Watch for at The Masters

Patrons make their way out on to the course before the start of the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament. REX/Shutterstock

2017’s The Masters Tournament has officially teed off from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. With action lasting through Sunday, the game’s top players are vying for a $10,000,000 purse as well as the chance to make history and take home one of golf’s most storied championships.

But the annual tournament isn’t only a showcase of the world’s best golfers. It also presents a valuable opportunity for footwear brands to take center stage and show off their latest and greatest models. Top athletic brands including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma will be represented heavily on the green, as will golf-specific labels such as .

Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot during a Masters practice round. AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Nike Lunar Control Vapor is the go-to shoe for Rory McIlroy, who’s expected to have a strong showing in The Masters. Nike

Nike Lunar Control Vapor, $175; nike.com

2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth’s first signature shoe, the Under Armour Spieth One, debuted earlier this year. Under Armour

Under Armour Spieth One, $199.99; underarmour.com

After tying for fifth place at the 2014 Masters, Rickie Fowler will look to outdo himself in these Puma high-tops. Puma

Puma TitanTour Ignite, $200; puma.com

After winning the 2016 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson will look to continue his hot streak in the Adidas Tour360 Boost. Adidas

Adidas Tour360 Boost, $200; adidasgolf.com

FootJoy is a mainstay in the golf world, with looks including this customizable wingtip-inspired style worn by Justin Thomas. FootJoy

FootJoy MyJoys Icon Shield Tip, $285; golfgalaxy.com

