Here Are 5 Boston Marathon Sneakers You Can Buy Now

The women's Saucony Freedom ISO "Boston." Courtesy of Saucony.

Whether you’re gearing up to run the Boston Marathon on April 17 or watch from the side of the road, brands have plenty of sneakers available now for men and women that will help show your excitement for the race.

Take a look at five styles you could buy online today.

Brooks Launch 4

Brooks Launch 4, $110; brooksrunning.com

The brand took its acclaimed update to the Launch series and executed its blue upper with a symbol of the New England area: the lobster.

“From the fishing communities along the seaboard to the fish houses that dot the vacation towns on the Cape, the lobster is revered in New England, which is why we absolutely had to bring it back this year,” Shane Downey, global director of Brooks Heritage, said in a statement. “The lobster is strong, steadfast and often associated with celebration, which makes it perfect for runners in Boston.”

The Launch 4 boasts a new U-Groove heel design, segmented crash pad and mid-foot transition zone. It retails for $110 and can be purchased via brooksrunning.com.

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3, $114.99; newbalance.com

The Boston-based outfit delivered a black, black gum and magnet colorway of its beloved soft and cushioned Fresh Foam Zante v3 for the upcoming race. The shoe is made to inspire runners to “run fastah” and is executed with a no-sew upper, bootie construction and engineered mesh. The shoe is available now on newbalance.com for $114.99.

Altra Escalante

Altra Escalante, $140; altrarunning.com

Inspired by the blue and yellow associated with the Marathon is Altra’s special colorway of its popular road shoe, the Escalante.

“We chose to do a Boston version of the Escalante because it’s a soft, comfy, good-looking shoe with serious lightweight performance in the form of our bouncy, responsive, fast Altra Ego midsole material,” Golden Harper, co-founder of Altra, said in a statement. “Many of our ambassadors and elites use the Escalante as their go-to tempo shoe, and even as their marathon racer, because of its lightweight, yet cushy design.”

The shoe, which boasts the brand’s FootShape toe box and zero drop, retails for $140 and can be picked up on altrarunning.com.

Saucony Freedom ISO

Saucony Freedom ISO, $160; saucony.com

Coming out of nearby Lexington, Mass. is a limited-edition iteration of the celebrated Freedom ISO. The look, according to the brand, is inspired by the historic Freedom Trail, which passes 16 landmarks significant to the American Revolution. The shoe boasts the brand’s Everun cushioning compound, and features different colors for the men’s and women’s shoes. The sneakers come with a $160 retail price and are available via saucony.com.

Asics DynaFlyte

Asics DynaFlyte, $150; asics.com

Wrapped in imagery synonymous with Boston is the DynaFlyte, which retails for $150. The shoe is executed using an indigo blue, white and red color palette. Asics’ fan-favorite sneaker boasts the brand’s FlyteFoam cushioning technology and seamless construction on the upper. It’s available via asics.com.