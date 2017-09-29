The 5 Best Under-the-Radar Sneakers Worth Buying Now

Jordan Trunner High LX NRG Nike

Just because a sneaker isn’t an instant sell-out or a trending style doesn’t mean it isn’t worth adding to your collection.

There are a number of excellent styles from top brands and smaller companies alike that tend to go under the radar. Whether it’s due to an abundance of choices currently on the shelves or just a lack of hype, many of these pairs are still attainable long after their original drops.

Take a look below at our picks for the best under-the-radar looks below.

Adidas ’ SPZL heritage division is a sneaker purist’s dream, and it continues with this recently-released Intack look, which can still be picked up right now. Sneakersnstuff

Adidas Intack SPZL, $99; sneakersnstuff.com

Although it’s designed as a performance speed running shoe, New Balance ’s FuelCore Sonic has some untapped lifestyle potential, too, thanks to their futuristic technical design. New Balance

New Balance FuelCore Sonic “Viz Pack,” $119.99; newbalance.com

The Karhu Synchron may look ordinary at a glance, but look closer and you’ll notice the model’s unique lacing system and details that set it apart from the rest of the shoes on the shelf. Need Supply

Karhu Synchron, $135; needsupply.com

Jordan ’s laceless Trunner model gets a premium high-top upgrade with this limited-edition lifestyle colorway. Nike

Jordan Trunner LX High NRG, $150; nike.com

Le Coq Sportif may not be a household name among sneakerheads, but the French brand has been cranking out quality designs longer than most, such as this Omega X Premium look. Le Coq Sportif

Le Coq Sportif Omega X Premium “Granite,” $135; asos.com

