The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

Adidas EQT Racing 91 16 on-foot The Sole Supplier

With scorching summer temperatures becoming the norm for the next few weeks, socks can be more of a nuisance than they’re worth.

If you’re looking for ways to stay cool and ditch your knits without going full-on sandal, there are a number of stylish sneakers suitable for going sockless in this season.

Shop our picks below.

Some shoes, like the Adidas EQT Racing 91 16, are actually intended to be worn without socks. This updated take on a ’90s Adidas retro runner features the brand’s fan-favorite Boost cushioning. Adidas

Adidas EQT Racing 91 16, $120 on sale for $89.95; shoebacca.com

For a no-frills sockless option, consider the New Balance 420 Engineered Knit. It’s not loaded with advanced tech, but its knitted upper and lightweight midsole are just the right combination for going sockless. New Balance

New Balance 420 Engineered Knit, $89.99; newbalance.com

When it comes to lightweight breathability, it’s hard to top the Flyknit Racer, which is supported by Nike ’s Flywire tech and comes in a variety of colors to choose from. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

The Uncaged version of Adidas’ popular Ultra Boost sneaker delivers an even more socklike fit than its predecessor — you probably won’t even notice you aren’t wearing actual socks. Villa

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, $180 on sale for $159.98; ruvilla.com

People have been going sockless in the Vans Slip-On for 40 years, and it’s still one of the most stylish ways to stay cool in the heat. Journeys

Vans Slip-On, $50; vans.com

Want more?

Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

7 Sneakers That Can Take a Serious Beating at Music Festivals

9 Classic Shoes for Guys to Wear in the Summer