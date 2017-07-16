The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

Adidas EQT Racing 91 16 on-foot
With scorching summer temperatures becoming the norm for the next few weeks, socks can be more of a nuisance than they’re worth.
If you’re looking for ways to stay cool and ditch your knits without going full-on
sandal, there are a number of stylish sneakers suitable for going sockless in this season.
Shop our picks below.
Some shoes, like the
Adidas EQT Racing 91 16, are actually intended to be worn without socks. This updated take on a ’90s Adidas retro runner features the brand’s fan-favorite Boost cushioning. Adidas
Adidas EQT Racing 91 16, $120 on sale for $89.95; shoebacca.com
For a no-frills sockless option, consider the
New Balance 420 Engineered Knit. It’s not loaded with advanced tech, but its knitted upper and lightweight midsole are just the right combination for going sockless. New Balance
New Balance 420 Engineered Knit, $89.99; newbalance.com
When it comes to lightweight breathability, it’s hard to top the Flyknit Racer, which is supported by
Nike’s Flywire tech and comes in a variety of colors to choose from. Nike
Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com
The Uncaged version of Adidas’ popular Ultra Boost sneaker delivers an even more socklike fit than its predecessor — you probably won’t even notice you aren’t wearing actual socks.
Villa
Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, $180 on sale for $159.98; ruvilla.com
People have been going sockless in the
Vans Slip-On for 40 years, and it’s still one of the most stylish ways to stay cool in the heat. Journeys
Vans Slip-On, $50; vans.com
