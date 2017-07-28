The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Preorder Right Now

Balenciaga Triple S Barneys

Not finding what you’re after on store shelves?

If you want to stay ahead of the curve with on-trend styles before anyone else, consider placing a preorder for one of these.

Many retailers won’t charge you until the item actually ships, so you won’t have to worry about having your funds tied up for weeks. You also won’t have to stress over sell outs, as your pairs will already be secured and en route to your doorstep as soon as they’re on hand.

Shop our picks for the best men’s sneakers available for preorder now below, including styles from Balenciaga, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Vans.

This crimson-colored Balenciaga Speed Runner High will ship by Oct. 20. Nordstrom

Balenciaga Speed Runner High, $595; nordstrom.com

Vans’ flame-covered Sk8-Hi will be delivered by Oct. 10. Revolve

Vans Sk8-Hi Reissue “Flames,” $65; revolve.com

Gucci’s latest embroidered New Ace sneaker will ship by Nov. 13. Nordstrom

Gucci New Ace Dragon, $790; nordstrom.com

The Balenciaga Triple S runner will be delivered in Oct. Barneys

Balenciaga Triple S, $795; barneys.com

The pre-distressed Saint Laurent Antibe is expected to ship Sept. 29. Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Antibe, $795; nordstrom.com

