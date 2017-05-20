Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Air Jordan 1 "Wings." Nike

There was no shortage of rare and hyped up footwear this week, as Supreme and Comme des Garçons released a Nike collaboration, Jordan Brand dropped the individually numbered “Wings” Air Jordan 1, and a classic Air Max 97 look returned for the first time in years.

But there’s even more. Scroll through below for a full recap of the week’s best drops.

Nike’s gold Air Max 97 is back again, but it’s already sold out at many retailers. Thankfully, you can still find this classic without paying too much of a premium. Nike

Nike Air Max 97 “Gold,” from $249.99; ebay.com

Limited to just 19,400 pairs, the “Wings” Air Jordan 1 was released via Nike’s The Draw raffle on Wednesday. Nike

Air Jordan 1 “Wings,” from $400; ebay.com

Designed in partnership with Acronym’s Errolson Hugh, the weather-resistant NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR is designed to be easily packable during travel. Nike

NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR, from $214.99; ebay.com

Supreme and Comme des Garçons’ Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration arrived on Thursday and sold out just as quickly as it came. Nike

Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low, from $349.99; ebay.com

Released exclusively in women’s sizing, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Heiress” boasts what the brand describes as a “textured mudcrack detailing.” Nike

Air Jordan 11 GS “Heiress,” $175; nike.com

