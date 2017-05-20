Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

There was no shortage of rare and hyped up footwear this week, as Supreme and Comme des Garçons released a Nike collaboration, Jordan Brand dropped the individually numbered “Wings” Air Jordan 1, and a classic Air Max 97 look returned for the first time in years.
But there’s even more. Scroll through below for a full recap of the week’s best drops.
Nike Air Max 97 “Gold,” from $249.99; ebay.com
Air Jordan 1 “Wings,” from $400; ebay.com
NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR, from $214.99; ebay.com
Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low, from $349.99; ebay.com
Air Jordan 11 GS “Heiress,” $175; nike.com
