The 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo are some of the most coveted drops in recent memory, but they aren’t the only great sneakers that were released this week.

If you’re interested in picking up a new pair of kicks but want to avoid the hassles and headaches that come with hyped-up shoes, consider one of the styles featured below. As of today, they’re all readily available, but don’t hesitate and miss the chance to pick them up.

Greats ’ Rosen runner gets a premium update with this perforated nubuck iteration, which is now available in three colors including this “Sand” look. Greats

Greats Rosen Perforated, $89; greats.com

Reebok ’s premier CrossFit sneaker just dropped in this limited-edition “Spring Pack” colorway. Reebok

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 “Spring Pack,” $129.99

Dennis Rodman’s classic signature sneakers from the ’90s are back for the first time ever in original Chicago Bulls colors. Nike

Nike Air Shake NDestrukt “Bulls,” $140; nike.com

Michael Jordan’s 7th sneaker takes on a spring-friendly “University Blue” look inspired by the legendary baller’s alma mater. Nike

Air Jordan 7 “University Blue” aka “Pantone,” $190; nike.com

One of Nike’s most daring designs of the ’80s returns with upgrades including a Flyknit construction and a lightweight Ultra sole. Nike

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit “Yellow Strike,” $130; nike.com

