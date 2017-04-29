The 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo are some of the most coveted drops in recent memory, but they aren’t the only great sneakers that were released this week.
If you’re interested in picking up a new pair of kicks but want to avoid the hassles and headaches that come with hyped-up shoes, consider one of the styles featured below. As of today, they’re all readily available, but don’t hesitate and miss the chance to pick them up.
Greats Rosen Perforated, $89; greats.com
Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 “Spring Pack,” $129.99
Nike Air Shake NDestrukt “Bulls,” $140; nike.com
Air Jordan 7 “University Blue” aka “Pantone,” $190; nike.com
Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit “Yellow Strike,” $130; nike.com
