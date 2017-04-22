The 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

By / 15 mins ago
Now that you’ve had a chance to browse the best discounted sneakers available right now, it’s time to take a look at the newest arrivals.

This week’s drops include NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe, new Adidas NMD styles, customizable Nike Air VaporMax looks and a limited-edition drop from Undefeated x Reebok.

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 Stephen Curry’s postseason signature sneakers are finally here, and fans can get them now to wear on and off the court. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0, $119.99; underarmour.com

Adidas NMD R1 PK This women’s-exclusive Adidas NMD R1 features a patterned Primeknit upper and full-length Boost sole. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 PK women’s, $170; finishline.com

Adidas NMD XR1 The Adidas NMD XR1 got a new look this week in the form of this black and white style, which is accented with red at the heel. Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1, $150; finishline.com

Nike Air VaporMax iD After a handful of limited-edition drops, Nike’s Air VaporMax is now available for customization on NIKEiD. Options include black and black/white Flyknit uppers with colored Air bubbles and more. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax iD, $240; nike.com

Undefeated x Reebok Instapump Fury West Coast retailer Undefeated teams with Reebok for Instapump Fury styles inspired by former NBA star Allen Iverson’s classic Question sneakers. Undefeated

Undefeated x Reebok Instapump Fury, $180; undefeated.com

