The 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Now that you’ve had a chance to browse the best discounted sneakers available right now, it’s time to take a look at the newest arrivals.
This week’s drops include NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe, new Adidas NMD styles, customizable Nike Air VaporMax looks and a limited-edition drop from Undefeated x Reebok.
Under Armour Curry 3Zer0, $119.99; underarmour.com
Adidas NMD R1 PK women’s, $170; finishline.com
Adidas NMD XR1, $150; finishline.com
Nike Air VaporMax iD, $240; nike.com
Undefeated x Reebok Instapump Fury, $180; undefeated.com
