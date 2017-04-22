The 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Nike Air VaporMax iD. Nike

Now that you’ve had a chance to browse the best discounted sneakers available right now, it’s time to take a look at the newest arrivals.

This week’s drops include NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe, new Adidas NMD styles, customizable Nike Air VaporMax looks and a limited-edition drop from Undefeated x Reebok.

Stephen Curry’s postseason signature sneakers are finally here, and fans can get them now to wear on and off the court. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0, $119.99; underarmour.com

This women’s-exclusive Adidas NMD R1 features a patterned Primeknit upper and full-length Boost sole. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 PK women’s, $170; finishline.com

The Adidas NMD XR1 got a new look this week in the form of this black and white style, which is accented with red at the heel. Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1, $150; finishline.com

After a handful of limited-edition drops, Nike’s Air VaporMax is now available for customization on NIKEiD. Options include black and black/white Flyknit uppers with colored Air bubbles and more. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax iD, $240; nike.com

West Coast retailer Undefeated teams with Reebok for Instapump Fury styles inspired by former NBA star Allen Iverson’s classic Question sneakers. Undefeated

Undefeated x Reebok Instapump Fury, $180; undefeated.com

Want more?

Here’s Every New Adidas Iniki Runner That Will Be Released on April 20

Nike Is Rereleasing This Crazy Sock Shoe

Nike Is Releasing New Limited-Edition Air VaporMax Styles on April 27