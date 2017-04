Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet."

Retro looks dominate this week’s best sneaker releases, with classic Nike and Air Jordan basketball shoes, Air Max and Asics runners, and the latest drop from Fenty x Puma by Rihanna.

Scroll down to shop the week’s best below.

The latest drop from Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection is this bow-covered take on the brand’s retro Trinomic runner, which is available in four different styles including this olive makeup. Puma

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna Bow Sneakers, $160; puma.com

As the Air Max 97 celebrates its 20th anniversary, Nike is pulling out all the stops to give sneakerheads an ample serving of nostalgia. It all starts with the return of this original “Silver Bullet” makeup. Nike

Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” from $200; ebay.com

The Air More Uptempo debuted in 1996 and was made famous by former Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen. It has since gone onto become a staple of street style, which is embodied in this rugged black-on-black look.

Nike Air More Uptempo; from $215.99; ebay.com

This North Carolina Tar Heels-inspired Air Jordan 11 Low was first released in 2001, and now it’s finally back at select Jordan Brand retailers beginning today. Nike

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue,” from $149.99; ebay.com

East Coast boutique Commonwealth adds to its list of Asics collaborations with this “Kultura” Gel-Lyte 5 inspired by the Filipino tradition of Kalinga. Commonwealth

Commonwealth x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Kultura,” from $249.99; ebay.com

Want more?

Here’s Every New Adidas Iniki Runner That Will Be Released on April 20

Nike Is Rereleasing This Crazy Sock Shoe

Nike Made LeBron James Shoes That Look Like the Mag from ‘Back to the Future’