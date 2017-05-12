The 5 Best Sneakers You’ll See During the NBA Western Conference Finals

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock.

After sweeping the Utah Jazz in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, the Golden State Warriors had a long wait to find out the team it will face next. That wait ended on Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs destroyed the Houston Rockets to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The Warriors and Spurs will meet for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Sunday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

When the teams hit the court, there will be plenty of heat on the players’ feet to check out. Looks from Under Armour, Nike and Jordan Brand are sure to catch eyes and turn heads worn by the game’s biggest stars including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili.

Here are five of the best sneakers you’ll see during the playoff series.

Under Armour Curry 3Zero, $199.99; ua.com

Stephen Curry (left) in the Under Armour Curry 3Zero. REX Shutterstock.

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Kawhi Leonard in the Air Jordan XXXI. REX Shutterstock.

Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite, $150; nike.com

Kevin Durant (right) in the Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite. REX Shutterstock.

Nike Zoom KD 9, $149.99; footlocker.com

Manu Ginobili (left) in the Nike Zoom KD 9. REX Shutterstock.

Nike Zoom Rev 2017, $110; finishline.com