The 5 Best Sneakers for Wet Weather Out Now

Now that fall is here, that means wet, unpredictable weather is just around the corner for much of the U.S. But the imminent temperature change doesn’t have to mean ditching your sneakers entirely and resorting to boots all season long.

Whether you’re looking to continue rocking your classics or experiment with a more modern look, there are a number of great ways to wear athletic styles throughout the fall/winter without sacrificing the durability and protection you’d expect from your favorite pair of boots.

Shop our choices for the top wet-weather-ready sneakers out now below.

Puma ’s recently released Tsugi Kori Hi is more than just a great-looking sneaker; it’s also equipped with weatherproof materials to help keep you stylish all fall/winter long. Puma

Puma Tsugi Kori Hi, $110; puma.com

If you don’t want to give up your beloved Vans sneakers this season, the Sk8-Hi MTE offers the look of the brand’s classic high top with added durability and protection from the elements. Zappos

Vans Sk8-Hi MTE, $80 on sale for $72.99; zappos.com

What this rubberized version of the iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star lacks in breathability, it makes up for in a water-resistant upper that will keep water at bay. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Translucent Rubber High-Top, $70 on sale for $49.97; nike.com

Nike ’s urban commuter-inspired ACG 07 KMTR features a water-repellant textile upper and a grippy rubber outsole for use in all conditions. Nike

NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR, $150; nike.com

The Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain retains the same comfort you’ve come to expect from the brand’s Primeknit construction with a water-resistant coating and mid-top cut that will keep you dry in mild wet weather. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain LTD, $240; finishline.com

