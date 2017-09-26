The 5 Best Sneakers for Wet Weather Out Now

Now that fall is here, that means wet, unpredictable weather is just around the corner for much of the U.S. But the imminent temperature change doesn’t have to mean ditching your sneakers entirely and resorting to boots all season long.
Whether you’re looking to continue rocking your classics or experiment with a more modern look, there are a number of great ways to wear athletic styles throughout the fall/winter without sacrificing the durability and protection you’d expect from your favorite pair of boots.
Shop our choices for the top wet-weather-ready sneakers out now below.
Puma Tsugi Kori Hi, $110; puma.com
Vans Sk8-Hi MTE,
$80 on sale for $72.99; zappos.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Translucent Rubber High-Top,
$70 on sale for $49.97; nike.com
NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR, $150; nike.com
Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain LTD, $240; finishline.com
