The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

Now that Black Friday has come and gone, many sneaker brands have begun releasing their biggest releases of the holiday season.

For Adidas, it’s introducing new Yeezy Boost styles to the marketplace. Meanwhile, Nike is dropping new sought-after collaborations with celebrities and influencers.

1. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0”

After last week’s “Semi Frozen Yellow” drop, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is back in a familiar but new “Beluga 2.0” shade.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0.” Adidas

2. Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF

Vintage store owner Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 design worn the brand’s Vote Forward contest in March, and this week it released exclusively in Richmond, Va. and Los Angeles.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF Riley Jones

3. Air Jordan 11 “Heiress”

Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive “Heiress” line continues with this premium rendition of the Air Jordan 11.

Air Jordan 11 “Heiress.” Nike

4. Adidas EQT Support 93/17

For Black Friday, Adidas have its popular Boost-cushioned EQT Support 93/17 model a all-black makeover.

5. Nike SF AF-1 “OBJ”

Odell Beckham Jr. gets his first sneaker collaboration in the form of this taxi cab-inspired Nike Special Field Air Force 1.

Nike SF AF-1 Mid “OBJ.” Nike

