The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "The Ten" Stadium Goods

While New York Fashion Week as a whole dominated the week’s style coverage, the athletic sneaker field was ruled largely by one collection: Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collaboration, which includes deconstructed takes on classic Nike and Air Jordan retro sneakers. The range saw a prerelease this week ahead of a second drop in November, and can be found now on the secondary market for inflated prices.

Elsewhere, noteworthy drops included Karl Lagerfeld x Vans, new Adidas NMD looks, Supreme’s first sneaker collaboration of fall/winter ’17 and more.

Shop the week’s best releases below.

Supreme’s first sneaker collaboration of the fall/winter ’17 season includes four colorways of the rarely-seen Nike Air Force 2 silhouette. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2, from $130; ebay.com

The sequel to Adidas’ NMD City Sock sneaker gets a brand new women’s look with this “Trace Green/Trace Pink” colorway available now. Adidas

Adidas NMD CS2 Primeknit, $179; sneakersnstuff.com

Nike’s latest design for New England Patriots owner and Air Force 1 devotee Robert Kraft is this silver Flyknit take on the classic retro sneaker. Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017, from $340; ebay.com

Fashion maven Karl Lagerfeld lends his signature flair to Vans for a six shoe collection, which includes this printed Slip-On style. Sneakersnstuff

Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Slip-On, from $149.99; ebay.com

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” prerelease was arguably the most buzzed-about launch of the week, and these Air Jordan 1s stole the show. Stadium Goods

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten,” from $2,495; ebay.com

