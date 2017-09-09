The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

While New York Fashion Week as a whole dominated the week’s style coverage, the athletic sneaker field was ruled largely by one collection: Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collaboration, which includes deconstructed takes on classic Nike and Air Jordan retro sneakers. The range saw a prerelease this week ahead of a second drop in November, and can be found now on the secondary market for inflated prices.
Elsewhere, noteworthy drops included Karl Lagerfeld x Vans, new Adidas NMD looks, Supreme’s first sneaker collaboration of fall/winter ’17 and more.
Shop the week’s best releases below.
Supreme x Nike Air Force 2, from $130; ebay.com
Adidas NMD CS2 Primeknit, $179; sneakersnstuff.com
Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017, from $340; ebay.com
Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Slip-On, from $149.99; ebay.com
Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten,” from $2,495; ebay.com
