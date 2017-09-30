The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

September comes to a close with retro issues of classic kicks, hard-to-find collabs and more styles you should know about this week.
Ronnie Fieg’s first-ever Kith x Nike collaboration arrived with a reworked version of a ’90s basketball model made famous by NBA great Scottie Pippen.
Elsewhere on the collab front, Rihanna releases one of her wildest Fenty Puma models yet, and rapper ASAP Nast designs his first sneakers.
Find details on these plus the rest of the week’s top drops below.
Nike Air Max 1 “Anniversary,” from $175; ebay.com
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Ankle Strap Sneaker, $190; puma.com
Kith x Nike Maestro 2 High, from $230; ebay.com
Air Jordan 5 Retro “Flight Suit,” $190; nike.com
ASAP Nast x Converse One Star “Somewhere in Mid-Century,” from $300, ebay.com
