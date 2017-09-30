The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Kith x Nike Maestro 2 High Kith

September comes to a close with retro issues of classic kicks, hard-to-find collabs and more styles you should know about this week.

Ronnie Fieg’s first-ever Kith x Nike collaboration arrived with a reworked version of a ’90s basketball model made famous by NBA great Scottie Pippen.

Elsewhere on the collab front, Rihanna releases one of her wildest Fenty Puma models yet, and rapper ASAP Nast designs his first sneakers.

Find details on these plus the rest of the week’s top drops below.

The Air Max sneaker that started it all saw a wider release this week following a highly limited launch in March in celebration of Nike’s Air Max Day. Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Anniversary,” from $175; ebay.com

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collaborations continue to push the avant-garde boundaries with this Ankle Strap sneaker, which is still available in select styles. Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Ankle Strap Sneaker, $190; puma.com

Ronnie Fieg’s first Nike collaboration hit stores Friday in the form of this Maestro 2 High, which is available in two Scottie Pippen-inspired colorways. Kith

Kith x Nike Maestro 2 High, from $230; ebay.com

The Air Jordan 5 gets covered in a royal blue suede for this “Flight Suit” makeup, a follow-up to July’s red suede style. Nike

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Flight Suit,” $190; nike.com

Rapper ASAP Nast’s first-ever sneaker collaboration is the “Somewhere in Mid-Century” Converse collection, which includes this corduroy covered take on the One Star. Converse

ASAP Nast x Converse One Star “Somewhere in Mid-Century,” from $300, ebay.com

