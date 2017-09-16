The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Puma Tsugi Kori Zappos

The final week of summer is officially here, and fall/winter sneaker drops are already in full swing.

Get a head start on your seasonal shopping by browsing the week’s top sneaker drops below.

Clot’s collaboration on Converse ’s sneaker of the moment sees the One Star take on a shaggy suede upper with a ton of special details. Converse

Clot x Converse One Star Low Top, from $229.95; ebay.com

Michael Jordan’s eighth signature sneaker adopts the line’s iconic “Black/Cement” colorway for a look that the NBA icon might’ve worn in his heyday. Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Black/Cement,” $190; nike.com

Puma ’s latest lifestyle offering is the Tsugi Kori, a high-top trainer built with weatherproof materials suitable for fall/winter wear. Zappos

Puma Tsugi Kori, $110; zappos.com

Nike pays homage to Kevin Durant’s first NBA championship win with this “Celebration” colorway of the baller’s KD 10 signature sneaker. The limited-edition kicks sold out quickly, but can be found now on the secondary market. Nike

Nike KD 10 “Celebration,” from $349.99; ebay.com

Supreme ’s first fall/winter ’17 sneaker collaboration saw a second and final drop this week courtesy of Nike’s e-commerce site. The kicks are already sold out, but you can get them here. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2, from $120; ebay.com

