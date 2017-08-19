The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Nike Air Max Woven Boot "Multicolor" Nike

This week’s top sneaker releases give shoppers plenty to choose from, with styles ranging from classic retros, limited-edition collaborations, fall-ready footwear and more.

Below, you’ll find links to buy the week’s standout releases from brands including Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike and New Balance.

The multicolor Nike Air Max Woven Boot is arguably the most interesting sneaker release of the week. The eye-catching style features a kaleidoscopic pixelated woven upper and full-length visible Air Max cushioning. Nike

Nike Air Max Woven Boot “Multicolor,” €179.95 (around $211); overkillshop.com

If you’re looking for a way to get the Yeezy look for less, this new Adidas NMD isn’t a bad consolation prize. Its patterned knit upper is reminiscent of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost designs, except you can get this look for a fraction of the price. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 PK, $179; sneakersnstuff.com

Sneakerhead favorite sock brand Stance continues its collaboration with New Balance by dropping new styles including this black and purple 247. New Balance

Stance x New Balance 247; $149.99; newbalance.com

Nike’s mid top Special Field Air Force 1 releases continue with this fall-ready “Sequoia” look complete with rugged ballistic nylon and tumbled leather. Nike

Nike SF AF-1 Mid “Sequoia,” $160; nike.com

For the first time since 2004, the “Bred” Air Jordan 13 Retro is back in its original form. Purists will be happy to know that this style features the reflective details seen on the 1998 iteration. Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred,” $190; nike.com

Want more?

This Retro Air Jordan Sneaker Returns in Its Original Form for the First Time in Over 10 Years

The 10 Best Shoes That Are Perfect for Customizing

These Limited-Edition Adidas NMDs Only Dropped at One Store and You Can Still Get Them