The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

The multicolor Nike Air Max Woven Boot is arguably the most interesting sneaker release of the week. The eye-catching style features a kaleidoscopic pixelated woven upper and full-length visible Air Max cushioning.Nike
If you’re looking for a way to get the Yeezy look for less, this new Adidas NMD isn’t a bad consolation prize. Its patterned knit upper is reminiscent of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost designs, except you can get this look for a fraction of the price.Adidas
For the first time since 2004, the “Bred” Air Jordan 13 Retro is back in its original form. Purists will be happy to know that this style features the reflective details seen on the 1998 iteration.Nike