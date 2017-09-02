The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Nike Air Force 1 Low Nike

If you’re looking to spend some cash this Labor Day Weekend, you’ve come to the right place.

FN’s weekly roundup of the week’s best sneaker drops includes retro Air Jordans, the latest generation of the Adidas Ultra Boost, new looks from Rihanna x Puma Fenty and more.

Shop our top picks below before they’re gone.

The Air Jordan 5’s fighter jet inspiration gets taken to new heights with this camouflage-covered “Take Flight” colorway of the classic 1990 sneaker. Nike

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Take Flight,” $190; nike.com

For the first time ever, Japan’s Hender Scheme teams with Adidas Originals for an official collaboration, which includes this Superstar. This makeup is limited to just 300 pairs globally. Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas Superstar, $899, sneakersnstuff.com

For those who just can’t get enough of the Swoosh, Nike has given its classic Air Force 1 Low sneakers an all-over “Nike Air” print makeover. This style is available in three colors, including the black-based makeup seen here. Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Emblazoned,” $130; nike.com

Who needs laces? That’s the ethos of the new Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless, which sees the popular Three Stripes running sneaker lose its signature cage and shoelaces in favor of an even more socklike Primeknit upper than before. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless, $199.99; eastbay.com

Rihanna’s latest sneaker collaboration with Puma is this Fenty Suede Cleated Creeper, an update of FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year with a new elevated platform sole. Puma

Rihanna x Puma Fenty Suede Cleated Creeper, $160; puma.com

