The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

For the first time ever, Japan’s Hender Scheme teams with Adidas Originals for an official collaboration, which includes this Superstar. This makeup is limited to just 300 pairs globally.Sneakersnstuff
For those who just can’t get enough of the Swoosh, Nike has given its classic Air Force 1 Low sneakers an all-over “Nike Air” print makeover. This style is available in three colors, including the black-based makeup seen here.Nike
Who needs laces? That’s the ethos of the new Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless, which sees the popular Three Stripes running sneaker lose its signature cage and shoelaces in favor of an even more socklike Primeknit upper than before.Adidas