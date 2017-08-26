The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s top sneaker drops include the debut The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel sneakers, Roger Federer’s latest Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 makeup, a retro Adidas Consortium collaboration with Australian retailer Highs and Lows and more.
The Weeknd’s first official sneaker collaboration is finally available in the form of the off-white Puma XO Parallel special makeup.Sneakersnstuff
The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel, from $300; ebay.com
Australian retailer Highs and Lows links up with Adidas for this retro-inspired EQT ADV with refined details and materials.Adidas
Highs and Lows x Adidas EQT ADV, from $275; ebay.com
Kobe Bryant’s post-retirement Nike Kobe AD sneakers received one of their most coveted drops yet with this five-sneaker “Mamba Mentality” pack.Nike
Nike Kobe AD “Mamba Mentality” Pack, from $225; ebay.com
LeBron James’ first signature sneakers return today in this original white, black and red colorway. The kicks quickly sold out from many doors, but you can still get them if you’re willing to pay up.Nike