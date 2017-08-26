The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel Sneakersnstuff

This week’s top sneaker drops include the debut The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel sneakers, Roger Federer’s latest Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 makeup, a retro Adidas Consortium collaboration with Australian retailer Highs and Lows and more.

Shop our picks below.

The Weeknd’s first official sneaker collaboration is finally available in the form of the off-white Puma XO Parallel special makeup. Sneakersnstuff

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel, from $300; ebay.com

Australian retailer Highs and Lows links up with Adidas for this retro-inspired EQT ADV with refined details and materials. Adidas

Highs and Lows x Adidas EQT ADV, from $275; ebay.com

Kobe Bryant’s post-retirement Nike Kobe AD sneakers received one of their most coveted drops yet with this five-sneaker “Mamba Mentality” pack. Nike

Nike Kobe AD “Mamba Mentality” Pack, from $225; ebay.com

LeBron James ’ first signature sneakers return today in this original white, black and red colorway. The kicks quickly sold out from many doors, but you can still get them if you’re willing to pay up. Nike

Nike Air Zoom Generation, from $200; ebay.com

Roger Federer’s Zoom Vapor tennis shoes collide once again with the iconic Air Jordan 3 for this exclusive makeup inspired by the original “Fire Red” style of the hoops shoe from 1988. Nike

Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3, from $375; ebay.com

Want more?

The 7 Best Sneakers That Look Even Better With Wear

This Retailer Is Rereleasing 10 Different Sold-Out Yeezys This Weekend

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Weeknd’s New Puma Parallel Sneakers