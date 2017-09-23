The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

As summer officially comes to a close, fall is off to a strong start with several noteworthy sneaker releases you can pick up right now.
Key drops this week include the latest Air Jordan signature sneaker, limited-edition Adidas NMDs, Swarovski Nikes and more.
INTI x Nike Classic Cortez LHM, $100; nike.com
The Good Will Out x Adidas NMD CS1 PK “Ankoku Toshi Jutsu,” from $300; ebay.com
Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski, from $600; ebay.com
Adidas Twinstrike A//D, from $280; ebay.com
Air Jordan 32 “Rosso Corsa,” $185; nike.com
