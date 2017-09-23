The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

Adidas Twinstrike A//D Adidas

As summer officially comes to a close, fall is off to a strong start with several noteworthy sneaker releases you can pick up right now.

Key drops this week include the latest Air Jordan signature sneaker, limited-edition Adidas NMDs, Swarovski Nikes and more.

Nike ’s Hispanic Heritage Month releases continues with this Latino Heritage Movement style of the Classic Cortez designed by Chilean artist Inti. Nike

INTI x Nike Classic Cortez LHM, $100; nike.com

Germany’s The Good Will Out gives the Adidas NMD City Sock a blacked-out ninja-inspired makeover. The Good Will Out

The Good Will Out x Adidas NMD CS1 PK “Ankoku Toshi Jutsu,” from $300; ebay.com

Nike’s Swarovski crystal covered Air Max 97 LX uses the retro sneaker’s original “Silver Bullet” colorway for a shimmering limited-edition style. Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski, from $600; ebay.com

The futuristic Adidas Consortium Twinstrike A//D was inspired by black holes, and its look is fittingly suited for outer space. Adidas

Adidas Twinstrike A//D, from $280; ebay.com

The latest Air Jordan performance sneaker debuts today in the form of the “Rosso Corsa” Air Jordan 32. This sports car-inspired look takes cues from 1986’s Air Jordan 2. Nike

Air Jordan 32 “Rosso Corsa,” $185; nike.com

