The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

By / 42 mins ago
Adidas Twinstrike A//D
Adidas Twinstrike A//D
Adidas

As summer officially comes to a close, fall is off to a strong start with several noteworthy sneaker releases you can pick up right now.

Key drops this week include the latest Air Jordan signature sneaker, limited-edition Adidas NMDs, Swarovski Nikes and more.

Related
What Absolutely Cannot be Changed on the Air Force 1

INTI x Nike Classic Cortez LHM Nike’s Hispanic Heritage Month releases continues with this Latino Heritage Movement style of the Classic Cortez designed by Chilean artist Inti. Nike

INTI x Nike Classic Cortez LHM, $100; nike.com

The Good Will Out x Adidas NMD CS1 PK Germany’s The Good Will Out gives the Adidas NMD City Sock a blacked-out ninja-inspired makeover. The Good Will Out

The Good Will Out x Adidas NMD CS1 PK “Ankoku Toshi Jutsu,” from $300; ebay.com

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski Nike’s Swarovski crystal covered Air Max 97 LX uses the retro sneaker’s original “Silver Bullet” colorway for a shimmering limited-edition style. Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski, from $600; ebay.com

Adidas Twinstrike A//D The futuristic Adidas Consortium Twinstrike A//D was inspired by black holes, and its look is fittingly suited for outer space. Adidas

Adidas Twinstrike A//D, from $280; ebay.com

Air Jordan 32 Rosso Corsa The latest Air Jordan performance sneaker debuts today in the form of the “Rosso Corsa” Air Jordan 32. This sports car-inspired look takes cues from 1986’s Air Jordan 2. Nike

Air Jordan 32 “Rosso Corsa,” $185; nike.com

Want more?

These $400 Swarovski Crystal-Covered Nikes Drop Tomorrow, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

The First Official Look at Michael Jordan’s New Air Jordan 32 Sneakers

Nike Made Limited-Edition Shoes to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month