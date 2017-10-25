The 5 Best All-Conditions Sneakers Out Right Now

Suiting up for winter doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorite sneaker styles.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect way to replace your Adidas Ultra Boost this season or just want to add a new look to your winter rotation, there are a number of great ways to keep your feet dry and comfortably without making the jump to full-on boots.

See what we mean below by shopping the top all-conditions sneakers available right now.

1. NikeLab Komyuter Premium

Designed with help from Acronym’s Errolson Hugh, the NikeLab Komyuter Premium is as functional as it is futuristic and stylish.

NikeLab Komyuter Premium Nike

2. Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain

Adidas’ fan-favorite Ultra Boost sneaker retains its Primeknit build, but gets a water-resistant coating and a rugged outsole for all-season use.

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain Nordstrom

3. Puma Tsugi Kori Hi

Puma’s Tsugi series beefs up for winter with the socklike Kori Hi, which features a neoprene and synthetic construction to keep moisture away.

Puma Tsugi Kori Hi Puma

4. Clarks Tri Track Hi GTX

Clarks gets in on the sneaker boot trend with its Tri Tack Hi GTX, a Gore-Tex-equipped look that’s just as suited for the streets as it is the trails.

Clarks Tri Track Hi GTX Clarks

5. New Balance 880v7 GTX

Whether you’re running or walking, New Balance’s chunky 880v7 GTX hits just the right balance of on-trend style and practical functionality.