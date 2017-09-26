2018’s Air Jordan Sneakers Include Remastered Classic Retros, First Ever Rereleases and More

Michael Jordan Dave Martin/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Although the holiday season is fast approaching, if the latest Air Jordan retro previews are any indication, fans may want to start saving for 2018’s drops now.

Several styles expected to drop next calendar year recently surfaced on social media, and there are a number of sneakers on the release schedule worth getting excited over.

Highlights include the fan-favorite Air Jordan 11 “Concord,” which is expected to release in remastered form for the first time ever during holiday ’18. The last time this style was released was in 2011, and prior to that, it had been released only once — in 2000 — since its 1995 debut. The makeup features a white mesh and leather upper accented by a black patent leather overlay, with “Concord” purple accents on the outsole.

EXPECTED HOLIDAY 2018 DROP….#REMASTERED #CONCORD #AJ11 Via @djfolk A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Elsewhere, the Air Jordan 18’s original “Sport Royal” colorway is expected to receive its first-ever retro release. This model has been rereleased only once as part of 2008’s Collezione (“Countdown Pack”) collection following its debut in 2003.

Also reportedly on the horizon is an Easter-themed Air Jordan 11 Retro Low that makes use of an iridescent patent leather detail. Unlike the other styles previewed, this is a brand-new makeup, not a rerelease of a classic.

JANUARY 2018. AIR JORDAN RETRO 18 #SPORTROYAL. Soooo looking forward to these next year❗️😩🙏 A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

2018… Air Jordan Retro 11 Low #Easter. Expect Green Iridescent Patent Leather! *Pictured is a photoshop representation of the colorway* Info via @pinoe77 x @zsneakerheadz<— A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

