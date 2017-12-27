Jordan Brand Is Releasing ‘Rose Gold’ Air Jordan Sneakers and More in 2018

Air Jordan 11 Low "Rose Gold." Instagram

With 2017 coming to a close, we’re beginning to get more previews of sneakers set to drop in the new year. One of the latest looks is an offering from Jordan Brand on one of the label’s most popular retro silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Rose Gold” is slated for a spring ’18 release. The model features a bronze-tinted nubuck upper with a textured leather overlay in place of the model’s traditional patent leather treatment. Further details include a white midsole and a smoky translucent outsole.

According to reports, this model is slated for a women’s-exclusive launch in April.

Also of note from the brand is the upcoming “Katrina” Air Jordan Retro 3, a public release of a style produced in 2006 that was originally auctioned with proceeds helping Hurricane Katrina relief.

The Air Jordan 3 style features a white leather upper with elephant print overlays reminiscent of the classic “White/Cement” colorway but replaces the black heel detail with a vibrant red shade.

The Air Jordan 3 “Katrina” is expected to release in May.

Check back soon for more details on upcoming Air Jordan 2018 releases.

Want more?

These Gatorade Air Jordan Sneakers Release This Weekend — Here’s How to Get Them

Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Levi’s x Air Jordans Coming in 2018

Nike Q1 Profits Are Better Than Expected, But Americans Are Still Buying Less of the Brand