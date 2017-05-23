Runners Wore These Sneakers During the 2017 Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon

View Slideshow 2017 Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon runners. Melodie Jeng.

Hardcore runners and weekend warriors alike woke up early on Saturday morning and hit the Brooklyn, N.Y. streets for the 2017 Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon.

The annual race, according to the New York Road Runners website, is the largest half marathon in the country. NYRR confirmed that 27,440 total people crossed the finish line. Of those people who made it to the end, 13,472 were men and 13,968 were women.

And to log the 13.1 miles, the runners hit the pavement in a variety of today’s top styles from the brands leading the way in running. Performance looks from brands such as New Balance, Nike, Asics, Newton, Under Armour, Adidas and more were spotted on the feet of runners, who ran in 59-degree weather starting at 7 a.m. ET.

New Balance 1340v2. Melodie Jeng.

Girma Bekele Gebre of Ethiopia was the top finisher for men, who finished with a time of 1:04:56. The top woman’s finisher was Ayantu Dakebo Hailemaryam, also of Ethiopia, with a time of 1:12:33.

Click through the slideshow below to see what runners were wearing on race day.

