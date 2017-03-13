2 Chainz Has His Own Ewing Athletics Sneaker on the Way

Rap star 2 Chainz. REX Shutterstock.

Ewing Athletics is no stranger to collaborating with today’s music stars, having worked with Fabolous and Teyana Taylor in the past. Next week, the label will deliver its next musician-backed collab.

Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz is the latest artist to help reimagine a classic basketball sneaker worn by NBA icon Patrick Ewing. The Ewing Athletics x 2 Chainz 33 Hi arrives March 21 and will retail for $140. The shoe will be available at all of Ewing Athletics’ retail partners throughout the country as well as through the brand’s website, ewingathletics.com.

2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

In addition to the brand’s retail partners stocking the collaboration, it is offering fans the chance to meet 2 Chainz. He is scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet at Jimmy Jazz in Harlem, N.Y., on March 21 from 5-7 p.m. ET. The store is at 239 W. 125th St.

“I am eager and excited to mix sports and music and turn it into an art,” the rap superstar said in a statement. “I had a chance to design the shoes which was a breathtaking process as a creative.”

The heels of the 2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

The reimagined 33 HI, which Ewing Athletics said was personally designed by 2 Chainz, boasts a reflective upper with minimal seams or stitching — a new production process for a shoe from the brand. On the heels of the shoes are “33 Ewing” on the left and “2 Chainz” on the right, with the numbers displayed on the heel straps and the words printed on the shoes.

The sneakers are housed in new custom packaging and come with a key chain that features the rapper’s dog, Trappy.

2 Chainz in his collaboration with Ewing Athletics. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.