The 15 Best Shoe Sales to Shop for Father’s Day

Men's shoes discounted in a store sale. John Greim/Rex Shutterstock

Have you picked up the right gift for your dad yet?

Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s crunch time to get your shopping done. But don’t worry — some of the top men’s footwear brands and retailers are offering summertime sales with a wide variety of choices, offering something for any and every dad out there.

Shop the best deals below while they last.

Barneys Up to 60 percent off

Caliroots Up to 50 percent off

Clarks Up to 30 percent off

Cole Haan Up to 50 percent off

Ecco Up to 60 percent off

Finish Line Up to 50 percent off

Foot Locker Up to 50 percent off

Nike Up to 50 percent off

Nordstrom Up to 50 percent off

Reebok 30 percent off with code SUMMER

Rockport 30 percent off with code EXTRA30

Timberland Up to 30 percent off

Tretorn Up to 30 percent off

Under Armour 25 percent off select styles

Villa 20 percent off with code XTRA20

