The 15 Best Shoe Sales to Shop for Father’s Day

Have you picked up the right gift for your dad yet?
Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s crunch time to get your shopping done. But don’t worry — some of the top men’s footwear brands and retailers are offering summertime sales with a wide variety of choices, offering something for any and every dad out there.
Shop the best deals below while they last.
Barneys Up to 60 percent off
Caliroots Up to 50 percent off
Clarks Up to 30 percent off
Cole Haan Up to 50 percent off
Ecco Up to 60 percent off
Finish Line Up to 50 percent off
Foot Locker Up to 50 percent off
Nike Up to 50 percent off
Nordstrom Up to 50 percent off
Reebok 30 percent off with code SUMMER
Rockport 30 percent off with code EXTRA30
Timberland Up to 30 percent off
Tretorn Up to 30 percent off
Under Armour 25 percent off select styles
Villa 20 percent off with code XTRA20
Want more?
8 ‘Dad Shoes’ You Can Wear Anywhere
The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes
The 6 Best Boots That You Can Still Wear This Summer
Don C’s Just Don x Air Jordans Are Finally Releasing in Men’s Sizes, but They Won’t Be Cheap
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Dressed Like Cool Mom and Dad Duo