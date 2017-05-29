The 15 Best Memorial Day Sneaker Sales

While you’re enjoying the long weekend, don’t forget to take a look at some of the great sales going on.
Just ahead of summer, retailers are offering top brands for less, and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best deals to be had this Memorial Day Weekend below.
Asics Tiger 40 percent off select styles with code TIGER40
Barneys Up to 50 percent off select styles
Champs Extra 25% off sale items
DTLR Up to 50 percent off select styles
Eastbay 25 percent off select styles
Epitome Up to 75 percent off select styles
Extra Butter 15% off with code LONGESTDAY
Finish Line Up to 50 percent off select styles
Jimmy Jazz 20 percent off select styles with code FLAG2017
Nordstrom Up to 50 percent off select styles
Shoe Palace Extra 25 percent off sale styles with code SPMEM25
Ubiq Extra 40 percent off select styles
Under Armour 25 percent off select styles
Urban Outfitters Up to 50 percent off select styles
YCMC Extra 25 percent off sale styles with code MDS25
Want more?
Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week
The Best Shoes Spotted at Sneaker Con London: Supreme x Nikes, Yeezy Boosts, Adidas NMDs and More
7 Classy Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank
The 9 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now
The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes