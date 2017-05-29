The 15 Best Memorial Day Sneaker Sales

Signs advertising a sale with 50 percent reductions in at a sneaker shop. REX/Shutterstock

While you’re enjoying the long weekend, don’t forget to take a look at some of the great sales going on.

Just ahead of summer, retailers are offering top brands for less, and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best deals to be had this Memorial Day Weekend below.

Asics Tiger 40 percent off select styles with code TIGER40

Barneys Up to 50 percent off select styles

Champs Extra 25% off sale items

DTLR Up to 50 percent off select styles

Eastbay 25 percent off select styles

Epitome Up to 75 percent off select styles

Extra Butter 15% off with code LONGESTDAY

Finish Line Up to 50 percent off select styles

Jimmy Jazz 20 percent off select styles with code FLAG2017

Nordstrom Up to 50 percent off select styles

Shoe Palace Extra 25 percent off sale styles with code SPMEM25

Ubiq Extra 40 percent off select styles

Under Armour 25 percent off select styles

Urban Outfitters Up to 50 percent off select styles

YCMC Extra 25 percent off sale styles with code MDS25

