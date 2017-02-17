The 13 Air Jordans That Came Out Since Michael Jordan’s Retirement

By / 2 hours ago
Michael Jordan NBA Air Jordan Washington View Slideshow
Michael Jordan leaving the court for the last time on April 16, 2003.
REX Shutterstock.

Michael Jordan stepped off the court for the final time on April 16, 2003, but his signature sneakers continue to hit the hardwood.

As a member of the Washington Wizards, the second team Jordan played for throughout his career, the last shoe the NBA icon wore was the Air Jordan 18. Since his retirement, Jordan Brand has delivered 13 different signature shoes that have been worn by some of the league’s premier players (Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade and Gary Payton are a few of the greats who have laced up Air Jordans).

Related
The 9 Best Retro Sneakers Available Now

The latest shoe to see serious minutes on the court is the Air Jordan XXXI, an atypical look that features both Air Jordan and Nike branding, which is worn by superstars Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Air Jordan XXXIRussell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Air Jordan XXXI. AP Images.

With the NBA All-Star Game set to take place Sunday — which will undoubtedly feature stellar Air Jordan looks — Footwear News takes a look back at all the court-ready signature kicks created since the greatest player of all time called it a career. Click through the slideshow to see the 13 styles worn by some of the league’s best ballers.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s