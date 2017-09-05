11-Year-Old Leads ‘Harvey Soles’ Shoe Donation for Hurricane Victims

Plano, Texas resident Brooke Cobb, organizer of the "Harvey Soles" shoe drive. GoFundMe

An 11-year-old from from Texas is stepping up to help Hurricane Harvey victims get new shoes.

On her GoFundMe page, Plano, Texas, resident Brook Cobb outlines her goal to donate 250 pairs of shoes to families affected by the hurricane. Cobb calls the effort “Harvey Soles.”

“Houston needs our help!” Cobb wrote. “Let’s join together to assist with the relief efforts for those in need.”

As of 5 p.m. ET, the GoFundMe page has already raised $905 of its $1,000 goal.

In an image on the GoFundMe page, Cobb mentions that her aim is to donate 100 pairs of shoes. However, according to Houston CBS affiliate KHou, that original goal was reached quickly, and the number was increased to 250 pairs.

“Everybody deserves a new pair of shoes,” Cobb told the news station.

Readers can contribute to the effort here.

