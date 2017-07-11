The 11 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Air Jordan 4 "Motorsport" Nike

Although summer weather is still very much in the air, the shopping season is preparing for a shift. With fall/winter collections on the horizons, many boutiques and retailers are clearing out their stock, which includes a number of sneakers worth considering.

Discounted men’s and women’s styles available now include retro Air Jordans and Reeboks, Rihanna x Fenty Puma and Raf Simons x Adidas, and much more.

Shop all of our wallet-friendly picks below.

Asics Gel Lyte 3 Zappos

Asics Gel Lyte 3, $120 on sale for $84.99; zappos.com

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Bow Sneaker Nordstrom

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Bow Sneaker, $159.95 on sale for $105.86; nordstrom.com

Hi-Tec Badwater 146 Need Supply

Hi-Tec Badwater 146, $155 on sale for $116.99; needsupply.com

Reebok Club C 85 TG Reebok

Reebok Club C 85 TG, $79.99 on sale for $59.97; reebok.com

Urban Outfitters x Vans Old Skool V Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters x Vans Old Skool V, $80 on sale for $59.99; urbanoufitters.com

Adidas Alphabounce EM Foot Locker

Adidas Alphabounce EM, $109.99 on sale for $89.99; footlocker.com

Puma Suede Platform Core Puma

Puma Suede Platform Core, $100 on sale for $69.99; puma.com

Converse Pro Leather Ox Champs Sports

Converse Pro Leather Ox, $69.99 on sale for $49.98; finishline.com

Air Jordan 4 Retro “Motorsport,” $190 on sale for $154.97; nike.com

Raf Simons x Adidas Matrix Spirit High Top Saks Fifth Avenue

Raf Simons x Adidas Matrix Spirit High Top, $350 on sale for $131.25; saksfifthavenue.com

Hender Scheme MIP 15 Barneys

Hender Scheme MIP 15, $1,220 on sale for $609 with an additional 20 percent off; barneys.com

Want more?

Raf Simons’ Latest Adidas Ozweego Collaboration Is Out Now

Hender Scheme Turned a ’90s Reebok Sneaker Into a $1,220 Shoe

A Former Gatorade Exec Is Auctioning Off Autographed Air Jordans and NBA Memorabilia