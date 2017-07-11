The 11 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Although summer weather is still very much in the air, the shopping season is preparing for a shift. With fall/winter collections on the horizons, many boutiques and retailers are clearing out their stock, which includes a number of sneakers worth considering.
Discounted men’s and women’s styles available now include retro Air Jordans and Reeboks, Rihanna x Fenty Puma and Raf Simons x Adidas, and much more.
Shop all of our wallet-friendly picks below.
Asics Gel Lyte 3,
$120 on sale for $84.99; zappos.com
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Bow Sneaker,
$159.95 on sale for $105.86; nordstrom.com
Hi-Tec Badwater 146,
$155 on sale for $116.99; needsupply.com
Reebok Club C 85 TG,
$79.99 on sale for $59.97; reebok.com
Urban Outfitters x Vans Old Skool V,
$80 on sale for $59.99; urbanoufitters.com
Adidas Alphabounce EM,
$109.99 on sale for $89.99; footlocker.com
Puma Suede Platform Core,
$100 on sale for $69.99; puma.com
Converse Pro Leather Ox,
$69.99 on sale for $49.98; finishline.com
Air Jordan 4 Retro “Motorsport,”
$190 on sale for $154.97; nike.com
Raf Simons x Adidas Matrix Spirit High Top,
$350 on sale for $131.25; saksfifthavenue.com
Hender Scheme MIP 15,
$1,220 on sale for $609 with an additional 20 percent off; barneys.com
